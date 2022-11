November 24. Today's Birthdays

NAMES

(1895-1983) is the Kazakh writer, one of the founders of Kazakh children’s literature.

Born in Semipalatinsk region (today’s Abai district, East Kazakhstan) is the graduate of the Russian-Kazakh college in Semipalatinsk. He started writing verses at the age of 15-16. The first poems were published in 1914 in the ninth edition of Kazakh progressive magazine Aikap.

His first book, children’s poem, was published in 1943.

He authored 25 poems, 12 novels, stories, 9 one-act plays, lyrics.

(1961) is the director general at Kazakh variety theatre, art director of Bauyrzhan show theatre, founder of the first Kazakh Satire and Humor variety theatre.

Born in South Kazakhstan (today’s Turkestan region) is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Architecture and Engineering Institute, Zhurgenev Alma-Ata State Theatre and Art Institute.

(1970) is the director general of Ozenmunaigas JSC.

Born in Turkmenistan is a graduate of the Zhanaozen oil and gas college, Yessenov Aktau University.

Has been working since April 2022.

(1970) is the commander of troops at the Zapad (West) regional command.

Born in Chimkent (today’s Turkestan) region is the graduate of the Ryazan Senior Service College, Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

Has been serving since June 2022.