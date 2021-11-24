November 24. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of November.

NAMES

Kazakh writer and one of the founders of Kazakh children’s literature Sapargali BEGALIN (1895-1983) was born in Semipalatinsk region (presently - Abai district, East Kazakhstan region). He was the graduate of the Russian-Kazakh college in Semipalatinsk. Sapargali Begalin began composing verses at the age of 15-16. He published his first poems back in 1914 in the ninth edition of Kazakh progressive magazine ‘Aikap’. During the period of the 2nd World War Sapargali Begalin wrote many poems. His novel ‘Satzhan’ released in 1950 was awarded the prize of the Ministry of Enlightenment and translated into many languages. He penned 25 poems, a novel, stories, plays and more.





General director of the Kazakh variety theater, art director of Bauyrzhan show theater, founder of the first Kazakh variety theater ‘Satire and Humor’ in the Republic of Kazakhstan Bauyrzhan IBRAGIMOV was born in 1961 in South Kazakhstan (present-day Turkestan region). He is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Architecture and Engineering Institute and the Zhurgenev Alma-Ata State Theater and Art Institute. Throughout his creative career he was the professor of the Kazakh National University of Arts and chairman of the Board of Directors of BNB-Group construction company.





First deputy akim (governor) of Pavlodar region Oleg KRUK was born in 1967 in the city of Pavlodar. He is a graduate of the Pavlodar Industrial Institute. Throughout his career he worked for many industrial enterprises. Prior to taking up his recent appointment in April 2021, Oleg Kruk was the executive director of Kazenergokabel JSC.





Akim (mayor) of Zhanaozen town in Mangistau region Maksat IBAGAROV was born in 1970 in Turkmenistan. He is a graduate of the Zhanaozen College of Oil and Gas and the Yessenov Aktau University. Before being appointed to his recent position in September 2019, he worked at OzenMunaiGas company for many years.





Representative of the defense establishment of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan Daulet OSPANOV was born in 1970 in Chimkent (present-day Turkestan) region. He is the graduate of the Ryazan Senior Service College and the Military Academy of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



