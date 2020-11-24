November 24. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of November.

NAMES





Sapargali Begalin (1895-1983) is the Kazakh writer, one of the founders of Kazakh children’s literature.

Born in Semipalatinsk region (today’s Abai district, East Kazakhstan) is the graduate of the Russian-Kazakh college in Semipalatinsk. He started writing verses at the age of 15-16. The first poems were published in 1914 in the ninth edition of Kazakh progressive magazine Aikap.

His first book, children’s poem, was published in 1943.

He authored 25 poems, 12 novels, stories, 9 one-act plays, lyrics.

Bauyrzhan Ibragimov (1961) is the director general at Kazakh variety theatre, art director of Bauyrzhan show theatre, founder of the first Kazakh variety theatre Satire and Humor.

Born in South Kazakhstan (today’s Turkestan region) is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Architecture and Engineering Institute, Zhurgenev Alma-Ata State Theatre and Art Institute.

Daulet Ospanov (1970) is the representative of the defense establishment of Kazakhstan.

Born in Chimkent (today’s Turkestan) region is the graduate of the Ryazan Senior Service College, Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

Meir Yeskendirov (1972) is the rector of the Shakarim Semipalatinsk State University.

Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Shakarim Semipalatinsk Teacher’s Training Institute, Kazakh Law Academy, Shakarim Semipalatinsk State University.

Has been acting since March 2016.



