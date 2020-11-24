Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 24. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 November 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of November.

NAMES


photo

Sapargali Begalin (1895-1983) is the Kazakh writer, one of the founders of Kazakh children’s literature.

Born in Semipalatinsk region (today’s Abai district, East Kazakhstan) is the graduate of the Russian-Kazakh college in Semipalatinsk. He started writing verses at the age of 15-16. The first poems were published in 1914 in the ninth edition of Kazakh progressive magazine Aikap.

His first book, children’s poem, was published in 1943.

He authored 25 poems, 12 novels, stories, 9 one-act plays, lyrics.

photo

Bauyrzhan Ibragimov (1961) is the director general at Kazakh variety theatre, art director of Bauyrzhan show theatre, founder of the first Kazakh variety theatre Satire and Humor.

Born in South Kazakhstan (today’s Turkestan region) is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Architecture and Engineering Institute, Zhurgenev Alma-Ata State Theatre and Art Institute.

photo

Daulet Ospanov (1970) is the representative of the defense establishment of Kazakhstan.

Born in Chimkent (today’s Turkestan) region is the graduate of the Ryazan Senior Service College, Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

Meir Yeskendirov (1972) is the rector of the Shakarim Semipalatinsk State University.

Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Shakarim Semipalatinsk Teacher’s Training Institute, Kazakh Law Academy, Shakarim Semipalatinsk State University.

Has been acting since March 2016.


Kazakhstan's Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
