November 24.

See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 24.

Evolution Dayis marked annually on November 24 to commemorate the anniversary of the publication of Charles Darwin’s On the Origin of Species. The book was first issued on November 24, 1859.

1992 – The Abai Kazakh State Pedagogical University is renamed into the Abai Almaty State University.

2008 – Nur Media is founded as a result of a merger of several national newspapers, Astana TV channel, NS and Delovaya volna FM radio stations.

2010 – The Kazakh Honorary Consulate is opened in the city of Nagoya, Japan.

2010 – Orenburg, Russia, holds a solemn ceremony of unveiling the memorial plaques on the houses, where in 1917 and 1920 the first Kazakh Government Alash Orda held a meeting, the first and second all-Kazakh congresses were convened, from 1913 and 1918 the editorial office of Kazakh newspaper was based, and where Akhmet Baitursynov, the editor-in-chief of Kazakh newspaper lived.

2010 – The Kazakh delegation for the first time pays a visit to the Kingdom of Denmark.

2011 – Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) airs the documentary This is America visits Kazakhstan consisting of three 30-minute mini-series. The film is about the political and economic development of Kazakhstan, strengthening of Kazakh-US partnership as well as history, cultural heritage, traditions, art, ethnic diversity of the country.

2016 – St. Petersburg hosts the solemn ceremony of handing over the bust of eminent Kazakh public and political figure, deputy of the First State Duma of Russian (1906) Alikhan Bukeikhanov as a present to the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the CIS.

2016 – Pavlodar native Kaiyrbai Ashenov wins gold, silver, and bronze at the World Powerlifting Championships in Moscow.

2017 – The Kazakh-Finnish Green Technology Transfer Center QazFinnTec is established in Helsinki.

2017 – Kazakhstani student Dana Bizhanova becomes a member of the US National Honor Society.

2021 – The first national youth forum «Tauelsizdik urpaktary» (Independence successors) takes place in the Kazakh capital.