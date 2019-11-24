November 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 24.

EVENTS

1992 – The Abai Kazakh State Pedagogic University is transformed into the Abai Almaty State University.

2008 – Nur Media LLP is established. It included Strana i mir, Dala men kala, Aikyn, Liter, Nur Astana and other newspapers, Astana TV channel, as well as NS radio station.

2010 – The inauguration ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Nagoya, Japan is held.

2014 – A new monument to legendary athlete, founder of the Kazakhstan Taekwondo School Mustafa Ozturk is unveiled in Besagash village in Almaty region.

2015 – A novel by well-known Kazakh writer Smagul Yelubai Ak boz ui is published in Turkish.

2016 – A bust of Kazakh public figure and politician Alikhan Bukeikhanov is handed to the CIS IPA in Saint Petersburg. It is installed at the CIA IPA headquarters.

2017 – QazFinTec center is established in Helsinki. With the help of the center Kazakhstan can implement various projects in the sphere of renewable energy resources using the most advanced Finnish technologies.

2018 – An article by First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev Seven facets of the Great steppe is translated into the Turkish, Kyrgyz and Azerbaijani languages.