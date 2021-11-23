Go to the main site
    November 23. Today's Birthdays

    23 November 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of November.

    NAMES

    Talgat Temenov (1954) is the actor, theatre and film director, teacher, script writer, playwright and people’s artist of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatoire.

    Ziyatdin Kassanov (1958) is the president of the Turkish National Centre.

    Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Almaty Institute of National Economy.

    Since 1999 has been working as the deputy chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, chairman of the World Ahıska Turks Association (DATÜB).


    Vadim Bassin (1962) is the deputy Governor of Karaganda region.

    Born in Semipalatinsk is the graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, Tomsk Institute of Automated Control Systems and Radio Electronics.

    Has been acting since July 2021.

    Yergali Yegemberdy (1977) is the state inspector of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Shymkent is the graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy, Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Diplomatic Academy of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Boston University.

    Has been serving since last October.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
