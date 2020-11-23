Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 23. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
23 November 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of November.

Mustafa Ozturk (1954-1995) – a six-time taekwondo world champion, 7th dan holder, international taekwondo coach, founder of the international taekwondo high school, founder of Turkish and Kazakh taekwondo schools, and actor.

In 1991, he founded the Taekwondo Federation in Kazakhstan. There are many city streets as well as a number of taekwondo schools bearing the name of Mustafa Ozturk in Kazakhstan.

Talgat Temenov (born in 1954) – a Kazakh actor, theatre director, filmmaker, theatre teacher, screenwriter, people’s artist of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Theatre Faculty of the Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatory in 1976. In 1986, he completed the higher courses for screenwriters and directors.

He authored several books as well as was a script author and director of a number of films.

Ziyatdin Kasanov (born in 1958) – President of the Akhyska Turkish National Center of Kazakhstan.

The Almaty native graduated from the Almaty National Economy Institute.

In 1999, he served as a deputy chairman of the Board of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the World Association of Ahiska-Turks DATÜB.

Yergali Yegemberdy (born in 1977) – a state inspector at the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan.

Born in the city of Shymkent, he graduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy in 2000, the Gumilyev Eurasian National University in 2003, and the Eurasian National University’s Diplomatic Academy in 2005, Boston University through the Bolashak scholarship.

He has been holding his current post since October 2020.


