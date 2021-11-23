November 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 23.

DATES

The International Day to End Impunity is on 23 November designated by the International Freedom of Expression Exchange (IFEX) in 2011. The day seeks to raise public awareness of threats against journalists and human rights defenders across the world.

The International Watercolor Day initiated by Mexican painter Alfredo Guati Rojo is marked on November 23 each year.

EVENTS

1992 – Diplomatic relations are established between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan with the Agreement on eternal friendship and Treaty on deepening economic cooperation as a fundamental instrument.

2000 – North Kazakhstan region’s Bulayevsk district is named after Magzhan Zhumabayev.

2010 – The first annual public award Samgau bestowed to disabled people for their great achievements in culture, sport, education, and social life is established.

2010 – Kazakhstani scientists obtain the first Almaty apport apple microclones. Kazakhstan has the areas for cultivating Apport apples in foothills of Alatau mountains rising 1,000-1,200 meters above the sea level.

2016 – The Proclamation of 25 years of independence of Kazakhstan is adopted at the joint meeting of the Chambers of the Kazakh Parliament.

2016 – Kazakhstani Murat Kintonov claims the world judo champion title in the category up to 100kg in M4 Group at the world judo championships among veterans in Lauderdale Beach, Florida, USA.

2018 – Repeated winner and medalist of all-union and international competitions Timur Dosymbetov is inducted in the Hall of Fame of the International Modern Pentathlon Union for his contribution to the development of modern pentathlon in Kazakhstan.

2019 – The Kazakh Embassy in Lithuania and the World Toguz Kumalak Federation present the first handbook on toguz kumalak in the Lithuanian language issued by the ŽARA publishing house.

2019 – The military unit of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan in Almaty city is named after Colonel Boris Kerimbayev nicknamed the «Black Mayor».

2020 – Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport competes the processing of the RA-3 certificate (Regulated Agents Third country) necessary for simplified shipping to the EU countries.

2020 - AIFC’s Astana Financial Services Authority becomes a signatory to the Enhanced Multilateral Memorandum of the International Organization of Securities Commissions on mutual understanding in consultations and cooperation and information exchange.