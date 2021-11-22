November 22. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of November.

NAMES

(1918-1987) is the Kazakh poet, writer and critic.

Born in today’s Sozak district in Turkestan region.

Translated works of the Russian and world classics into Kazakh.

(1940) is the well-known akyn-improvisor, member of the Union of the Writers of Kazakhstan, participant and winner of many large aityss contests.

Born in Kaskelen district in Alma-Ata region. In 1961 graduated from the Kzyl-Orda Kazakh women’s teachers’ training college, the Abai Kazakh State Teachers’ Training Institute.

(1952) is the Governor of Almaty region.

Born in Uzbekistan is the graduate of the Dzhambul hydro-melioration engineering institute.

Has been acting since August 2014.

(1962) is the member of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan.

Born in Aktobe is the graduate of the Rudenko Sverdlovsk Law Institute.

Has been serving since April 2016.

(1964) is the judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhambul region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been acting since December 2015.

(1965) is the athlete, master of sports of Kazakhstan in swimming, captain of the Paralympic Team of Kazakhstan.

She was born in Taraz city. Zulfiya began her sport career in 1990.

(1981) is the Deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh National Agrarian University, the University of Montana. Has been appointed to the post in 2019.

(1982) is the deputy of the Kazakh Majilis, VII convocation, member of the economic reforms and regional development committee.

Born in South Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Auezzov South Kazakhstan State University.

(1987) is the expert of the State and Legal Department of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

Born in Tselinograd is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Gumilyev Eurasian National University, University of Illinois College of Law, LL.M.

Has been working since February 2020.