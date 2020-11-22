November 22. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of November.

Taken Alimkulov (1918-1987) – a Kazakh poet, writer, literary critic.

Born in the village of Baba-ata now Sozaksk district, Turkestan region.

He authored several serious critical literary writings, translated many works of classics of Russian and world literature into Kazakh.

Nadezhda Lushikova (born in 1940) – a renowned singing improver, member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, winner of many aytys (song competitions)

Born in the village of Chemolgan, Kaskelensk district, Alma-Ata region, she graduated from the Kzyl-Orda Kazakh Women’s Pedagogical College in 1961. In 1969, she graduated from the Philological Faculty of the Abai Kazakh State Pedagogical Institute.

She authored several verses.

Amandyk Batalov (born in 1952) – the Governor of Almaty region.

Born in the city of Nukus, Uzbekistan, graduated from the Dzhambul Irrigation and Construction Institute in 1975.

He has been appointed to the current post in August 2014.













Gaziza Musabekova (born in 1964) – the justice of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhambul region, she graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, majoring in jurisprudence in 1964.

She has been on the post since December 2015.









Zulfia Gabidullina (born in 1965) – an athlete, master of sports of Kazakhstan of world class in swimming, captain of the Paralympic Team of Kazakhstan.

She was born in Taraz city. In 1971, she was hit by a motorbike, resulting in her sustaining injuries to her spine, brain, arm and legs. She began her sport career in 1990. In 1991, she for the first time took part in the presidential wheelchair racing competitions, where she won four times. In 1994, she competed in two sports – athletics and swimming, claiming 8 wins.

Her professional swimming career started in 2007 under the coaching of merited trainer of Kazakhstan Sattar Beisembayev.

In September 2016, Zulfia Gabidullina was the first Kazakhstani woman to win a gold medal in the 100-meter freestyle swimming race at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympic Games.

In 2016, she won the German Open Championship. In July 2017, she broke the 200-meter freestyle world record in the German open swimming championship among athletes with locomotor disabilities and sight impairment, clocking in at 03:26.65.

On December 7, 2017 she became the world champion in swimming in Mexico, was bestowed the special prize for the 2017 world winning streak by the International Paralympic Committee.





Bakhtiyar Maken (born in 1981) – the Deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan city.

Born in the city of Almaty, he graduated from the Kazakh National Agrarian University in 2003, the University of Montana, MPA, in 2009 through the Bolashak program.

He has been taking up his recent post since July 2019.

Anet Nurmagambetov (born in 1987) – an expert of the State and Legal Department of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan.

Born in the city of Tselinograd now Nur-Sultan, he graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University, majoring in jurisprudence in 2011, the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, where he gained his master’s degree in jurisprudence in 2014, the University of Illinois College of Law, LL.M in 2017 through the Bolashak program.

He took up his recent position in February 2020.



