Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

November 22. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 November 2020, 08:00
November 22. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of November.

photo

Taken Alimkulov (1918-1987) – a Kazakh poet, writer, literary critic.

Born in the village of Baba-ata now Sozaksk district, Turkestan region.

He authored several serious critical literary writings, translated many works of classics of Russian and world literature into Kazakh.

photo

Nadezhda Lushikova (born in 1940) – a renowned singing improver, member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, winner of many aytys (song competitions)

Born in the village of Chemolgan, Kaskelensk district, Alma-Ata region, she graduated from the Kzyl-Orda Kazakh Women’s Pedagogical College in 1961. In 1969, she graduated from the Philological Faculty of the Abai Kazakh State Pedagogical Institute.

She authored several verses.

photo

Amandyk Batalov (born in 1952) – the Governor of Almaty region.

Born in the city of Nukus, Uzbekistan, graduated from the Dzhambul Irrigation and Construction Institute in 1975.

He has been appointed to the current post in August 2014.




photo

Gaziza Musabekova (born in 1964) – the justice of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhambul region, she graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, majoring in jurisprudence in 1964.

She has been on the post since December 2015.



photo

Zulfia Gabidullina (born in 1965) – an athlete, master of sports of Kazakhstan of world class in swimming, captain of the Paralympic Team of Kazakhstan.

She was born in Taraz city. In 1971, she was hit by a motorbike, resulting in her sustaining injuries to her spine, brain, arm and legs. She began her sport career in 1990. In 1991, she for the first time took part in the presidential wheelchair racing competitions, where she won four times. In 1994, she competed in two sports – athletics and swimming, claiming 8 wins.

Her professional swimming career started in 2007 under the coaching of merited trainer of Kazakhstan Sattar Beisembayev.

In September 2016, Zulfia Gabidullina was the first Kazakhstani woman to win a gold medal in the 100-meter freestyle swimming race at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympic Games.

In 2016, she won the German Open Championship. In July 2017, she broke the 200-meter freestyle world record in the German open swimming championship among athletes with locomotor disabilities and sight impairment, clocking in at 03:26.65.

On December 7, 2017 she became the world champion in swimming in Mexico, was bestowed the special prize for the 2017 world winning streak by the International Paralympic Committee.

photo


Bakhtiyar Maken (born in 1981) – the Deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan city.

Born in the city of Almaty, he graduated from the Kazakh National Agrarian University in 2003, the University of Montana, MPA, in 2009 through the Bolashak program.

He has been taking up his recent post since July 2019.

photo

Anet Nurmagambetov (born in 1987) – an expert of the State and Legal Department of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan.

Born in the city of Tselinograd now Nur-Sultan, he graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University, majoring in jurisprudence in 2011, the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, where he gained his master’s degree in jurisprudence in 2014, the University of Illinois College of Law, LL.M in 2017 through the Bolashak program.

He took up his recent position in February 2020.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches