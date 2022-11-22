Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    November 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    22 November 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 22.

    EVENTS

    1997 – Almaty hosts the 1st Congress of Doctors of Kazakhstan. The documents on fight against drug addiction, policy to reduce abortions in Kazakhstan were adopted.

    2012 – Astana is chosen the capital to hold the EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition leaving behind Liege by the secret voting by representatives of 161 member-States of the International Bureau of Expositions.

    2014 – The first diesel locomotive manufactured in Kazakhstan is exported to the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat.

    2016 – The «Made in KZ» Brand Management Agency is set up in Astana.

    2018 – Famed Kazakh scholar-chemist Zulkhair Mansurov is awarded the UNESCO medal for contributions to the development of nanoscience and nanotechnologies.

    2019 – Adilzhan Yerzhanov, Kazakh director, wins in the nomination «Best Director» for his film Dark Dark Man at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

    2020 – Kazakh film Tomiris wins the Taurus World Stunt Award.

    2021 – Harvard University historian Nurlan Kenzheakhmet finds the precious documents relating to the ancient name of the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    November 22. Today's Birthdays
    November 18. Today's Birthdays
    November 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    November 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 CEC announces preliminary results of Nov 20 presidential elections
    2 When will CEC announce presidential election results?
    3 Presidential elections in Kazakhstan were open and transparent, mission of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Head of largest Portuguese science and technology park Taguspark visits AIFC
    5 Kazakh President signs decree on awarding state prizes