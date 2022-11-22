Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

22 November 2022, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 22.

EVENTS

1997 – Almaty hosts the 1st Congress of Doctors of Kazakhstan. The documents on fight against drug addiction, policy to reduce abortions in Kazakhstan were adopted.

2012 – Astana is chosen the capital to hold the EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition leaving behind Liege by the secret voting by representatives of 161 member-States of the International Bureau of Expositions.

2014 – The first diesel locomotive manufactured in Kazakhstan is exported to the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat.

2016 – The «Made in KZ» Brand Management Agency is set up in Astana.

2018 – Famed Kazakh scholar-chemist Zulkhair Mansurov is awarded the UNESCO medal for contributions to the development of nanoscience and nanotechnologies.

2019 – Adilzhan Yerzhanov, Kazakh director, wins in the nomination «Best Director» for his film Dark Dark Man at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

2020 – Kazakh film Tomiris wins the Taurus World Stunt Award.

2021 – Harvard University historian Nurlan Kenzheakhmet finds the precious documents relating to the ancient name of the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk.


