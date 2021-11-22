Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    November 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    22 November 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 22.

    EVENTS

    1997 – Almaty hosts the I Congress of Doctors of Kazakhstan.

    2011 – A new Independence Monument opens in Karaganda.

    2012 – Astana is elected to hold EXPO 2017 outrunning Belgium’s Liege.

    2014 – The first Kazakhstan-made diesel freight locomotive leaves for Ashgabat.

    2016 – Made in KZ brand management agency is founded in Astana. It launched a project to create 100 new brands.

    2016 – A local in Mangistau region unearths golden coins dated back to XII-XIII centuries.

    2018 – Kazakh scientist Zulkhair Mansurov is awarded the UNESCO medal For contribution to the development of nanoscience and nanotechnologies. The awarding ceremony was held in Paris.

    2019 –Kazakh film director Adilzhan Yerzhanov wins top honors at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

    2020 – Kazakhstan’s Tomiris feature film wins Taurus Award of the World Stunt Academy.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region