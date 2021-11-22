November 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 22.

EVENTS

1997 – Almaty hosts the I Congress of Doctors of Kazakhstan.

2011 – A new Independence Monument opens in Karaganda.

2012 – Astana is elected to hold EXPO 2017 outrunning Belgium’s Liege.

2014 – The first Kazakhstan-made diesel freight locomotive leaves for Ashgabat.

2016 – Made in KZ brand management agency is founded in Astana. It launched a project to create 100 new brands.

2016 – A local in Mangistau region unearths golden coins dated back to XII-XIII centuries.

2018 – Kazakh scientist Zulkhair Mansurov is awarded the UNESCO medal For contribution to the development of nanoscience and nanotechnologies. The awarding ceremony was held in Paris.

2019 –Kazakh film director Adilzhan Yerzhanov wins top honors at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

2020 – Kazakhstan’s Tomiris feature film wins Taurus Award of the World Stunt Academy.