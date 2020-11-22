November 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 22.

1997 – Almaty city hosts the first Congress of Physicians of Kazakhstan.

1998 – A memorial plaque is installed on the house where poet Khamit Yergaliyev (1916-1997) used to live. Yergaliyev is renowned not only for his poetry but also for translations of works by Nikolai Nekrasov, William Shakespeare, George Gordon Byron, etc.

2011 – The new Monument of Independence is installed in Karaganda city. The 47m tall monument weighs 16 tons.

2012 – Nur-Sultan (then - Astana) is chosen as the host city of the EXPO-2017, beating Belgium’s Liege. The Kazakh capital becomes the first host city of the EXPO event in the territory of the Central Asian and CIS countries.

2016 – Made in KZ agency is founded in Nur-Sultan (then - Astana) to create and promote Kazakhstani brands.

2016 – A resident of Mangistau region unearths a hoard of gold coins dating back to 12-13th century.

2017 – Kazakhstani Boris Nugmanov becomes world champion in 70-74 (yrs) age category at the World Kettlebell Championships in Seoul, the Republic of Korea.

2018 – Kazakhstani chemical scientists Zulkhair Mansurov is awarded the UNESCO medal «For contribution to the development of nanoscience and nanotechnologies» at the organization’s headquarters in Paris.

2019 – Kazakhstani director Adilzhan Yerzhanov wins in the Best Director category at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards for his drama Smotri, smotri, chelovek (Look, look, man).