Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    November 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    22 November 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 22.

    EVENTS

    1997 – The first Congress of physicians of Kazakhstan is held in Almaty.

    2011 – The new Monument of Independence is installed in Karaganda city. The 47m tall monument weighs 16 tons.

    2012 – Astana (now Nur-Sultan) is chosen as the host city of the EXPO-2017, beating Belgium’s Liege. The Kazakh capital becomes the first host city of the EXPO event in the territory of the Central Asian and CIS countries.

    2016 – The Made in KZ Agency is founded in Astana (now Nur-Sultan) to create and promote Kazakhstani brands.

    2018 – Kazakhstani chemical scientists Zulkhair Mansurov is awarded the UNESCO medal «For contribution to the development of nanoscience and nanotechnologies» at the organization’s headquarters in Paris.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    History of Kazakhstan Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    5 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies