November 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 22.

EVENTS

1997 – The first Congress of physicians of Kazakhstan is held in Almaty.

2011 – The new Monument of Independence is installed in Karaganda city. The 47m tall monument weighs 16 tons.

2012 – Astana (now Nur-Sultan) is chosen as the host city of the EXPO-2017, beating Belgium’s Liege. The Kazakh capital becomes the first host city of the EXPO event in the territory of the Central Asian and CIS countries.

2016 – The Made in KZ Agency is founded in Astana (now Nur-Sultan) to create and promote Kazakhstani brands.

2018 – Kazakhstani chemical scientists Zulkhair Mansurov is awarded the UNESCO medal «For contribution to the development of nanoscience and nanotechnologies» at the organization’s headquarters in Paris.