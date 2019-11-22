Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

November 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 November 2019, 07:00
November 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 22.

EVENTS

1997 – The first Congress of physicians of Kazakhstan is held in Almaty.

2011 – The new Monument of Independence is installed in Karaganda city. The 47m tall monument weighs 16 tons.

2012 – Astana (now Nur-Sultan) is chosen as the host city of the EXPO-2017, beating Belgium’s Liege. The Kazakh capital becomes the first host city of the EXPO event in the territory of the Central Asian and CIS countries.

2016 – The Made in KZ Agency is founded in Astana (now Nur-Sultan) to create and promote Kazakhstani brands.

2018 – Kazakhstani chemical scientists Zulkhair Mansurov is awarded the UNESCO medal «For contribution to the development of nanoscience and nanotechnologies» at the organization’s headquarters in Paris.

History of Kazakhstan    Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev