    November 21. Today's Birthdays

    21 November 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of November.

    NAMES

    Dzhambulat Sarsenov (1961) is the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the Energy Charter and Vice President for Marketing and member of the WPC Executive Committee.

    Born in Shymkent is the graduate of the Leningrad Medical Institute, Kyiv Institute for the Improvement of Physicians, Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University and the Diplomatic Academy of the Eurasian National University.

    Raimbek Batalov (1970) is the Kazakhstani entrepreneur, public figure, philanthropist, founder and Chairman of the Board of Raimbek Group Holding.

    Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh State Architecture and Engineering Academy.

    Founded the independent award of the Club of the Philanthropists of Kazakhstan in literature, science, arts and enlightenment.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

