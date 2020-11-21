Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 21. Today's Birthdays

21 November 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of November.

Special Representative of the Secretary General of the Energy Charter and Vice President for Marketing and member of the WPC Executive Committee Dzhambulat SARSENOV was born in 1961 in Shymkent city. He is a graduate of the Leningrad Medical Institute, Kyiv Institute for the Improvement of Physicians, the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University and the Diplomatic Academy of the Eurasian National University. Throughout his professional career, Mr. Sarsenov held various posts in the oil and gas companies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstani entrepreneur, public figure, philanthropist, founder and Chairman of the Board of Raimbek Group Holding Raimbek BATALOV was born in 1970 in Almaty city. He graduated from the Kazakh State Architecture and Construction Academy. Throughout the years he headed different companies, namely Raimbek, Raimbek Group LLP (since 1998), Raimbek Foog (Xinjiang) Co Ltd. Aside from his fruitful business career, Mr. Batalov is also known as the First Vice President of the Kazakhstan Cycling Federation (since 2014).
