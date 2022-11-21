Go to the main site
    November 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    21 November 2022, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 21.

    1988– The Aral Sea Days kicks off are held in Moscow.

    2005 - Members of Kazakhstan-Antarctica – 2005 expedition reach the summit of the second unnamed peak of Antarctica and name it as ‘Astana’ – in honor of the Kazakh capital.

    2006- Shakarim Kudaiberdiyev Museum unveils in Zhidebay gorge, Semipalatinsk region. Shakarim was a great Kazakh philosopher and composer, who underwent Stalin's terror in 1930s.

    2008– In Istanbul, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkiye sign agreement on establishment of the Turkic-Speaking States Parliamentary Assembly.

    2013– Kazakhstan is elected for the first time to the World Heritage Committee for a four-year period (2013-2017).

    2015– Astana Square is opened in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, in honor of the Kazakh capital.

    2016– Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Youth Forum kicks off in Baku.

    2019– Department of Kazakh Literature and Culture is opened at the San Francisco Public Library. More 400 books in Kazakh, Russian and English were donated to the library.
