Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    November 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    21 November 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 21.

    EVENTS

    1998 – The Aral Sea Days kick off in Moscow.

    2005 – Members of Kazakhstan-Antarctica – 2005 expedition reached the summit of the second unnamed peak of Antarctica and name it as ‘Astana’ – in honor of the Kazakh capital.

    2006 – The country’s first Shakarim Kudaiberdiyev Museum unveils in Zhidebay gorge, Semipalatinsk region.

    2008 – Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey sign an Agreement on the foundation of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking Countries (TurkPA) at the conference in Istanbul.

    2012 – The Gylym Ordasy (Science Centre) inaugurates the Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Kazakhstan History, Museum of Nature and Museum of Rare Books.

    2012 – World-class cardiovascular surgeon Yuri Pya becomes the Doctor of the Year.

    2013 – Kazakhstan for the first time is elected to the World Heritage Committee for a four-year period (2013-2017).

    2014 – The National Bank of Kazakhstan puts into circulation a commemorative silver coin «Mother».

    2015 – The Square of Astana opens in Rotterdam.

    2016 – Kazakhstan launches 111 children’s rights protection free hotline.

    2018 - The Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Youth Forum kicks off in Baku.

    2020 – The Kazakh literature and culture department opens at the public library in San-Francisco. Over 400 books in Kazakh, Russian and English were donated to the library.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region