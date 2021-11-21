November 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 21.

EVENTS

1998 – The Aral Sea Days kick off in Moscow.

2005 – Members of Kazakhstan-Antarctica – 2005 expedition reached the summit of the second unnamed peak of Antarctica and name it as ‘Astana’ – in honor of the Kazakh capital.

2006 – The country’s first Shakarim Kudaiberdiyev Museum unveils in Zhidebay gorge, Semipalatinsk region.

2008 – Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey sign an Agreement on the foundation of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking Countries (TurkPA) at the conference in Istanbul.

2012 – The Gylym Ordasy (Science Centre) inaugurates the Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Kazakhstan History, Museum of Nature and Museum of Rare Books.

2012 – World-class cardiovascular surgeon Yuri Pya becomes the Doctor of the Year.

2013 – Kazakhstan for the first time is elected to the World Heritage Committee for a four-year period (2013-2017).

2014 – The National Bank of Kazakhstan puts into circulation a commemorative silver coin «Mother».

2015 – The Square of Astana opens in Rotterdam.

2016 – Kazakhstan launches 111 children’s rights protection free hotline.

2018 - The Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Youth Forum kicks off in Baku.

2020 – The Kazakh literature and culture department opens at the public library in San-Francisco. Over 400 books in Kazakh, Russian and English were donated to the library.



