    November 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    21 November 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 21.

    EVENTS

    1988 – The Aral Sea Days unveil in Moscow.

    2005 – Members of the Kazakhstan–Antarctica 2005 sports expedition ascend to the second unnamed summit and name it after Astana in honor of the capital city of Kazakhstan.

    2006 – The country’s first museum of the well-known philosopher, talented composer, Shakarim Kudaiberdiuly opens in Zhidebai.

    2008 – An agreement on establishment of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA) is signed in Istanbul.

    2012 – Museum of Archelogy, Kazak Science History Museum, Nature Museum, Museum of Rare Boks open in Almaty at Gylym Ordasy.

    2012 – Yuri Pya, cardiac surgeon, becomes the best doctor of the year.

    2013 – The members of the World Heritage Committee are elected at the UNESCO Headquarters under the GA of the World Heritage Convention member states.

    2015 – Astana Square is unveiled in Rotterdam.

    2016 – The free hotline for the protection of children’s rights 111 starts its work in Kazakhstan.

    2018 – Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Youth Forum opens in Baku.

    2018 – The article of First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev Seven Facets of the Great Steppe is published.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
