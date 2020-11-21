November 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 21.

EVENTS

1988 – The Aral Sea Days unveil in Moscow.

2005 – Members of the Kazakhstan–Antarctica 2005 sports expedition ascend to the second unnamed summit and name it after Astana in honor of the capital city of Kazakhstan.

2006 – The country’s first museum of the well-known philosopher, talented composer, Shakarim Kudaiberdiuly opens in Zhidebai.

2008 – An agreement on establishment of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA) is signed in Istanbul.

2012 – Museum of Archelogy, Kazak Science History Museum, Nature Museum, Museum of Rare Boks open in Almaty at Gylym Ordasy.

2012 – Yuri Pya, cardiac surgeon, becomes the best doctor of the year.

2013 – The members of the World Heritage Committee are elected at the UNESCO Headquarters under the GA of the World Heritage Convention member states.

2015 – Astana Square is unveiled in Rotterdam.

2016 – The free hotline for the protection of children’s rights 111 starts its work in Kazakhstan.

2018 – Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Youth Forum opens in Baku.

2018 – The article of First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev Seven Facets of the Great Steppe is published.