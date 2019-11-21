November 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 21.

World Television Day

Announced by the UN General Assembly in December 1996 (Resolution No.A/RES/51/205) the World Television Day is marked annually on November 21 in commemoration of the First Television Forum held by the UN in 1996.

The UN established this day to recognize the growing role of TV in adoption of the decisions and attract the world’s attention to the conflicts and threats and its potential role in focusing on other major problems including economic and social issues.

EVENTS

2005 – Members of Kazakhstan-Antarctica – 2005 expedition climb the second unnamed peak of Antarctica and named it as ‘Astana’ – in honor of the Kazakh capital. The goal of the expedition is to promote Kazakhstan as an active member of the global community and the new capital as an element of state brand.

2006 – The Shakarim Kudaiberdiyev Museum opens doors in Zhidebay area of Semipalatinsk region. The Museum became the first one opened in honor of outstanding Kazakh philosopher, writer and composer Shakarim. The exposition is named «Hunter House» and represents a collection of materials fully reflecting the biography and creativity of the writer who underwent political repressions in 1930s. The exposition offers also materials proving his trip to Mecca.

2007 – Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev receives the Order of the 1st Class White Double Cross during his visit to Slovakia. The award was conferred by President of the Slovak Republic Ivan Gašparovič in Bratislava.

2008 – At Istanbul’s conference of parliamentary chairmen, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey sign an Agreement on the creation of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries (TurkPA).

2012 – Almaty-based Gylym Ordasy (Science Centre) state-run enterprise opens the Museum of Archaeology, Kazakhstan History Museum, Museum of Nature and Rare Books Museum. The museums of Gylym Ordasy offer unique exhibits and materials narrating about the various stages of development of fauna, culture and science of Kazakhstan which are of great value for modernity.

2013 – Kazakhstan was elected to the World Heritage Committee for a four-year period (2013-2017). The election took place on the first day of the 19th General Assembly of States Parties to the World Heritage Convention held from 19 to 21 November UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

2014 – The National Bank of Kazakhstan issues a commemorative coin named «Mother». The gold-plated silver coin with a nominal value of KZT500 was issued as part of ‘From Heart to Heart’ series and is called to reflect universal human values on the coins.

2015 – The Square of Astana was opened in Rotterdam. Prominent statespersons of the Netherlands, businessmen, foreign ambassadors, public figures and students studying in the Netherlands, Kazakh diaspora participated in the ceremony.

2016 – ‘111’ free hot line of children’s rights protection launched in Kazakhstan

2018 - The Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Youth Forum kicks off in Baku.

2018 - The First President of Kazakhstan, the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev publishes an article «The Seven Facets of the Great Steppe».