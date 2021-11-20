November 20. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of November.

NAMES

Prominent political leader and statesman of Kazakhstan(1947-2015) was a native of Guriyev (now Atyrau) and a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute. During his professional career he worked for oil and gas companies and at some point was the Minister of Oil and Gas Industry, Prime Minister, and adviser to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Deputy director of the History of State Institute of the Science Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Burkitbai AYAGAN was born in 1954 in North Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University. He took up his recent appointed in 2020.

Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation and member of the Committee on sociocultural development Zarina KAMASSOVA was born in 1962 in Ukraine. She is a graduate of the Semipalatinsk State Medical University. She joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.

Chief of staff of the Internal Affairs Ministry Igor LEPEKHA was born in 1962 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute and the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation. He was appointed to his recent post in March 2020.

Chairman of the State Services Committee of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Daulet BEKMANOV was born in 1983 in Uzbekistan. He graduated from the Miras University and the Auezov South Kazakhstan State University. Prior to taking up his recent position in February 2020, he was the Deputy Chairman of the Board of «National Information Technologies» JSC.