November 20. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
20 November 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of November.

NAMES

photo

Prominent political leader and statesman of Kazakhstan Nurlan BALGIMBAYEV was born in 1947 and passed away in 2015. He was a native of Guriyev (now Atyrau) and was a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute. During his professional career he worked for oil and gas companies and at some point was the Minister of Oil and Gas Industry, Prime Minister, and adviser to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

photo

Director of the History of State Institute of the Science Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Burkitbai AYAGAN was born in 1954 in North Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University.

photo

Chief of staff of the Internal Affairs Ministry Igor LEPEKHA was born in 1962 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, and the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation. He was appointed to his recent post in March 2020.
