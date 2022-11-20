Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    November 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    20 November 2022, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 20.

    1923– First edition of Sovetskaya Step (Soviet Steppe) daily newspaper is published. On January 20, 1932, the newspaper was renamed as Kazakhstanskaya Pravda.

    1998– First module of the International Space Station – Zarya functional cargo block - is launched from Baikonur cosmodrome.

    2012 – Honorary Consulate of Ukraine opens in Karaganda.

    2012– Camerata Tempo First International Festival of Contemporary Composers of the CIS and Turkic-Speaking States is held at the Kulyash Baisseitova National Theatre of Opera and Ballet in Astana. Those participating in the event are musicians from Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tatarstan, Tajikistan, the U.S., Belgium, Georgia, Turkiye, Great Britain and France.

    2012 - The Combat and Strength Sports Confederation is established in Kazakhstan.

    2012– Film Student directed by Darezhan Omirbayev gets special award of the Lisbon & Estoril Film Festival held in Portugal.

    2014– Kazakhstan establishes diplomatic relations with the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe and Sierra Leone.

    2017– Kazakhstan is invited to become a member of the Education Policy Committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

    2019 – Three best students of the Kazakh-British Technical University are awarded the Denis Ten Scholarship. The scholarship was established by the administration of the KBTU, where late Kazakh figure skater studied.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Interparliamentary cooperation with Mexico discussed at Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry
    Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis vote in London
    100-year-old resident of Zharkent casts her vote at elections
    Martin Laas is newcomer of Astana Qazaqstan Team
    Popular
    1 Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions
    2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his vote in presidential election
    3 Kazakhstan to pursue multi-vector foreign policy, President
    4 November 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Voting starts at 8,150 ballot stations in Kazakhstan