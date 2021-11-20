November 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 20.

DATES

World Children’s Day is observed every each on November 20. The day promotes the welfare of children around the world. It also spreads awareness for issues that children face and celebrates international togetherness.

Pediatrician Day is celebrated on November 20, coinciding with Universal Children's Day that was inaugurated by the UN General Assembly in 1954.

EVENTS

1998 – The launch of the first module of the ISS – the Zarya functional cargo block – takes place from the Baikonur Consmodrome.

2009 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the ceremony of commissioning of the first expressway Astana-Burabay.

2012 – The honorary consulate of Ukraine is opened in Karaganda city.

2012 – The opening of the 1st International Festival of Contemporary Composers of the CIS and Turkic-speaking States Camerata tempo that brough together musicians from Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tatarstan, Tajikistan, the US, Belgium, Georgia, Turkey, GB, and France takes place.

2012 – The Combat and Strength Sports Confederation is established in Kazakhstan.

2012 – The film Student by Derezhan Omirbayev wins the judge’s special prize at the Lisbon & Estoril Film Festival held in Portugal.

2013 – The new building of the Kazakh Embassy in the UK is opened in London.

2014 – Kazakhstan establishes diplomatic relations with São Tomé and Príncipe and Sierra Leone.

2017 – Kazakhstan is invited to join the OECD Education Policy Committee.

2019 – The Denis Ten scholarship is founded in Almaty.