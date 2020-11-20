Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    November 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    20 November 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 20.

    EVENTS

    1923 – The first issue of Soviet Steppe newspaper is published. On January 20, 1932 the newspaper was renamed into Kazakhstanskaya Pravda.

    1998 - The first ISS component called Zarya is launched into space from the Baikonur cosmodrome.

    2009 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev attends the ceremony of putting into commission the first highway in Kazakhstan - Astana-Burabai (224km).

    2012 – The Honorary Consulate of Ukraine is inaugurated in Karaganda city.

    2012 – Kazakhstani director Darezhan Omirbayev’s Student gets special jury prize at the Lisbon & Estoril Film Festival in Portugal.

    2013 – The new building of the Kazakh Embassy in the UK is unveiled in London.

    2014 – The Republic of Kazakhstan establishes diplomatic relations with the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe.

    2017 - The Republic of Kazakhstan is invited to join the OECD Education Policy Committee.

    2018 – Young Kazakhstani singer Daneliya Tuleshova travels to Belarus to participate in the 2018 Junior Eurovision. In Minsk, she and other participants meet with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

    2019 – The Denis Ten Scholarship instituted in Almaty city is awarded to three best students of the Kazakh-British Technical University.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    History of Kazakhstan Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
    5 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore