November 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
20 November 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 20.

EVENTS

1923 – The first issue of Soviet Steppe newspaper is published. On January 20, 1932 the newspaper was renamed into Kazakhstanskaya Pravda.

1998 - The first ISS component called Zarya is launched into space from the Baikonur cosmodrome.

2009 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev attends the ceremony of putting into commission the first highway in Kazakhstan - Astana-Burabai (224km).

2012 – The Honorary Consulate of Ukraine is inaugurated in Karaganda city.

2012 – Kazakhstani director Darezhan Omirbayev’s Student gets special jury prize at the Lisbon & Estoril Film Festival in Portugal.

2013 – The new building of the Kazakh Embassy in the UK is unveiled in London.

2014 – The Republic of Kazakhstan establishes diplomatic relations with the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe.

2017 - The Republic of Kazakhstan is invited to join the OECD Education Policy Committee.

2018 – Young Kazakhstani singer Daneliya Tuleshova travels to Belarus to participate in the 2018 Junior Eurovision. In Minsk, she and other participants meet with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

2019 – The Denis Ten Scholarship instituted in Almaty city is awarded to three best students of the Kazakh-British Technical University.


