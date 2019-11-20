November 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 20.

EVENTS

1923 – The first issue of Soviet Steppe newspaper is published. On January 20, 1932 the newspaper was renamed into Kazakhstanskaya Pravda.

1998 - The first ISS component called Zarya is launched into space from the Baikonur cosmodrome.

2009 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev attends the ceremony of putting into commission the first highway in Kazakhstan - Astana-Burabai (224km).

2012 – The Honorary Consulate of Ukraine is unveiled in Karaganda city.

2013 – The new building of the Kazakh Embassy in the UK is inaugurated in London.

2014 – The Republic of Kazakhstan establishes diplomatic relations with the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe.

2017 - The Republic of Kazakhstan is invited to join the OECD Education Policy Committee.

2018 – Young Kazakhstani singer Daneliya Tuleshova travels to Belarus to participate in the Junior Eurovision. In Minsk, she and other participants meet with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.