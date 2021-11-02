November 2. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of November.

NAMES

Prominent representative of the Kazakh education, teacher, public figure in the sphere of school education(1841-1889) was born in the village of Zhanburchi in what is now Zatobolsk district of Kostanay region. In 1864, Altynsarin played a key role in the opening of the primary school for the Kazakh children. Between 1868 and 1874, he worked as a clerk at the Torgai administration; he also served as an uyezd judge, assistant to the uyezd chief. In 1884, Altynsarin initiated and funded the opening of volost schools in Torgai, Iletsk zashita, Irgiz, Nikolayevsk, and Aktyubinsk. In 1887, he succeeded in opening of the first female school in Irgiz. Altynsarin immensely contributed to the creation of textbooks in Kazakh, alphabet and written language based on the Russian graphics. He also took part in developing textbooks in Russian for the Kazakh schools. In 2007, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan instituted the Ybyrai Altynsarin breastplate.

Member of the Senators’ Council under the Kazakh Senatewas born in 1952 in Akmola region. He is a graduate of the Moscow Law Institute. For most part of his professional career Mr. Kustavletov served in the prosecution agencies. Between 2005 and 2013 he was the Vice Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in 2013. He was appointed to his recent post in September 2019.

Deputy akim (mayor) of North Kazakhstan regionwas born in 1958 in North Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute, the Almaty Institute of Political Science and Management, and the Kazakhstani-Russian University. Throughout his career he held numerous posts in North Kazakhstan region. He took up his recent post in March 2017.

Chairman of the Board of «State Corporation «Government for citizens»was born in 1978. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. He used to work for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the KazISS, the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Nur Otan Party. He was appointed to his recent post in January 2021.

General Director of KazTransOil JSC and President of the National Basketball Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1981 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University and the Georgetown University. For most part of his career Mr. Dossanov worked in Kazakhstani oil and gas sector. He became the head of KazTransOil in August 2016.