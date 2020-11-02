Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 2. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
2 November 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of November.

Ybyrai Altynsarin (1841-1889) – a prominent representative of Kazakh education, teacher, public figure in school education.

He was born in the village of Zhanburchi, Arakaragaisk volost, Nikolayevsk uyezd now Zatobolsk district of Kostanay region.

In 1864, the primary school for Kazakh children was opened with Altynsarin’s direct participation.

Between 1868 and 1874, he worked as a clerk at the Torgai administration; he also worked as a uyezd judge, assistant to the uyezd head.

In 1884, Altynsarin initiated and funded the opening of volost schools in Torgai, Iletsk zashita, Irgiz, Nikolayevsk, and Aktyubinsk, and in 1887, he achieved the opening of the female school in Irgiz. Altynsarin hugely contributed to the creation of textbooks in Kazakh, alphabet and written language based on Russian graphics. He also participated in developing textbooks in Russian for Kazakh schools.

His literary legacy includes translations, verses, stories, fables, ethnographic essays, and Kazakh fairytales. His translations laid a foundation for a fable genre in Kazakh fiction, contributed to the formation of the Kazakh literary language.

In 2007, the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan established the Ybyrai Altynsarin breastplate.

Dulat Kustavletov (born in 1952) – a member of the Council of Senators under the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Born in Akmola region, he graduated from the Moscow Law Institute in 1992.

He took up his latest post in September 2019.

Askar Sekipkereev (born in 1958) – a deputy governor of North Kazakhstan region.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute to be an agricultural technician in 1981, the Alma-Ata Institute of Political Studies and Management in 1991, the Kazakh-Russian University majoring in jurisprudence in 2008.

He was appointed to the current post in March 2017.

Dimash Dossanov (born in 1981) – a Director-General of KazTransOil.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University, earned his MBA degree from Georgetown University.

He has been acting as a Director-General of KazTransOil sinc August 2016.


