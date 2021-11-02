November 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 2nd of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 2.

DATES

The International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists (IDEI) is an international day recognized by the UN observed annually on November 2.

EVENTS

1989 – The first Republican Dungan Founding Conference during which it was decided to create the Dungan Cultural Center in Alma-Ata city takes place.

1999 – The Semipalatinsk University receive the name of Shakarim Kudaiberdiyev.

2001 – The South Kazakhstan regional museum of the victims of political repressions is open.

2005 – KAZENERGY Association is set up.

2006 – Kazakhstan is for the first time in history elected a member of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

2011 – The 100th locomotive is made at the Locomotive Manufacturing Plant assembly site.

2012 – Following the talks between then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prince of Monaco Albert II the joint declaration that highlights the high role of the political dialogue and consultations held between Kazakhstan and Monaco on the issues of national interest to both countries and global nature at different levels is adopted.

2015 – The flag of the Bureau international des expositions (BIE) is brought to Astana.

2015 – The first UK – Kazakhstan Universities Forum is held in London.

2016 – Taraz native Madina Davletbayeva becomes officially a women’s grandmaster.

2018 – The presentation of the new newspaper in Latin graphics – republican newspaper Til kazyna – aimed at promoting the Kazakh alphabet in Latin graphics as well as explaining the new spelling rules takes place in Astana city.

2019 – Danelya Tuleshova becomes the Tourism Ambassador of Kazakhstan.

2020 – The solemn opening if the Abai Uii Kazakh Cultural and Business House takes place in Berlin.