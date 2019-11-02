November 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 2.

2005 - KAZENERGY Association is established.

2006 - Kazakhstan is elected as a member country of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

2012 - The Joint Declaration of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and His Serene Highness, The Sovereign Prince of Monaco Albert II is adopted. The heads of state highly praised the role of the political dialogue and consultations held at various levels between Kazakhstan and Monaco on national and global issues.

2015 - General Commissioner of Kazakh National Section at the EXPO 2015 in Milano, Anuarbek Mussin, brings the Flag of the Bureau of International Exhibitions to Kazakhstan.