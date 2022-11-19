Go to the main site
    November 19. Today's Birthdays

    19 November 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of November.

    Alexander Baron (1948) - President of the Jewish National Organizations of Kazakhstan Mitsva, Chairman of the Board of the Mitsva Association, member of the Council of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.


    Yermukhamet Yertisbayev (1956) – prominent statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan


    Sauat Mynbayev (1962)– prominent statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan


    Nurlan Aldabergenov (1962)- prominent statesman of Kazakhstan
