    November 19. Today's Birthdays

    19 November 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of November.

    NAMES

    Alexander Baron (1948) – President of the Jewish National Organizations of Kazakhstan Mitsva, Chairman of the Board of the Mitsva Association, member of the Council of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Alma-Ata State Medical Institute.

    Yermukhamet Yertysbayev (1956) – Statesman, political and public figure of Kazakhstan.

    The Karaganda city native graduated from the Karaganda State University.

    Sauat Mynbayev (1962) – Statesman, political figure of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Taldy-Kurgansk region, he graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

    Between 2003 and 2006 he acted as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. In 2004 and 2006 he was Deputy PM and Minister of Industry and Trade of Kazakhstan.

    From 2007 to 2010 he acted as Minister of Oil and Gas of Kazakhstan.

    Nurlan Aldabergenov (1962) – Kazakh Statesman.

    Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Arccitecture and Construction Institute, Kunayev University.

    Atygai Arystanov (1971) – Chairman of the Administrative Police Committee of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Kostanay region, he graduated from the Abai Almaty State University, received his master’s degree from the Beisenov Karaganda Law Institute of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    He took up his current post in October 2021.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

