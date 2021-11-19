Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

November 19. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 November 2021, 08:00
November 19. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of November.

NAMES

photo

Alexander Baron (1948) – President of the Jewish National Organizations of Kazakhstan Mitsva, Chairman of the Board of the Mitsva Association, member of the Council of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Alma-Ata State Medical Institute.

photo

Yermukhamet Yertysbayev (1956) – Statesman, political and public figure of Kazakhstan.

The Karaganda city native graduated from the Karaganda State University.

photo

Sauat Mynbayev (1962) – Statesman, political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Taldy-Kurgansk region, he graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Between 2003 and 2006 he acted as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. In 2004 and 2006 he was Deputy PM and Minister of Industry and Trade of Kazakhstan.

From 2007 to 2010 he acted as Minister of Oil and Gas of Kazakhstan.

photo

Nurlan Aldabergenov (1962) – Kazakh Statesman.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Arccitecture and Construction Institute, Kunayev University.

photo

Atygai Arystanov (1971) – Chairman of the Administrative Police Committee of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kostanay region, he graduated from the Abai Almaty State University, received his master’s degree from the Beisenov Karaganda Law Institute of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current post in October 2021.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022