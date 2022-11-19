November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

19 November 2022, 07:00

19 November 2022, 07:00

November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 19.

2006– Kuwait hosts the 3rd session of the Islamic Organization for Education, Science and Culture (ISESCO) for discussing the higher education problems. Delegations of 56 Muslim countries participated in the event. Secretary General of the ISESCO Dr. Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri backed Kazakhstan’s proposal to add the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University to the list of the best universities of the OIC member states.

2010 - Umіtіmdi Uzgіm Kelmeidi («Never give up») is a novel by Kazakhstani writer Nemat Kelimbetov, which wins the Award of the European Society of Franz Kafka. The novel was translated into the Chinese and Turkish languages.

2010- The Gumilyov Eurasian National University becomes the first higher education institution in Kazakhstan to launch its own data center

2012- The first-ever National Students’ Council in the history of independent Kazakhstan is established.

2014 - Los Olvidados de Karaganda («The Forgotten of Karaganda») documentary film about the fate of 152 Spanish prisoners in the KarLag camp is screened in Madrid. The event is organized after the official visit of Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to Kazakhstan. During that visit, First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev hands over the archival files about 152 Spanish prisoners to the Head of the Spanish Government.

2018- Kazakhstani parathlete Olzhas Orazalyuly wins gold at the World Para Judo Championship in Odivelas, Portugal. The championship brings together 267 judokas from 42 countries.

2019- Olga Rypakova is named a member of the Asian Athletics Association’s (AAA) Athletes Commission at the headquarters of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) in Monaco.