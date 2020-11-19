November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 19.

EVENTS

2006 – Kuwait hosts the 3rd session of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) organized by the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC, now the Organization of Islamic Cooperation) and dedicated to higher education. ISESCO Secretary General Dr. Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri supports Kazakhstan's proposal to add the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University to the number of the best universities of the OIC Member States.

2010 - Umіtіmdi Uzgіm Kelmeidi («Never give up»), a novel by Kazakh writer Nemat Kelimbetov wins the Award of the European Society of Franz Kafka.

2012 – The first-ever National Students’ Council in the history of independent Kazakhstan is formed.

2014 - Los Olvidados de Karaganda («The Forgotten of Karaganda») documentary about the fate of 152 Spanish prisoners in the KarLag camp is screened in Madrid. The event is organized in the furtherance of the official visit of Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to Kazakhstan. During that visit, First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev hands over the archival files on the 152 Spanish prisoners to the Head of the Spanish Government.

2015 - The first business aviation terminal of Astana International Airport is unveiled in Nur-Sultan (then Astana). It occupies an area of about 3,000 square meters. The terminal building has a conference room, meeting rooms, and 30 parking spaces. The business aviation terminal serves charter flights.

2018 - Kazakhstani parathlete Olzhas Orazalyuly wins gold at the World Para Judo Championship in Odivelas, Portugal. The championship is attended by 267 judokas from 42 countries.

2019 – Kazakhstani track and field athlete Olga Rypakova is named a member of the Asian Athletics Association’s (AAA) Athletes Commission at the headquarters of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) in Monaco.