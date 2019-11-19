November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 19.

EVENTS

2006 - In Kuwait, the Organisation of the Islamic Conference (OIC, now the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) arranges the 3rd session of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) that is dedicated to higher education. ISESCO Secretary General Abdulaziz Altwaijri supported Kazakhstan's proposal to introduce the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University as one of the best universities of the OIC Member States.

2010 - «Umіtіmdi Uzgіm Kelmeidi» («Never give up»), a novel by Kazakh writer Nemat Kelimbetov wins the Award of the European Society of Franz Kafka.

2014 - «Los Olvidados de Karaganda» («The Forgotten of Karaganda») film about the fate of 152 Spanish prisoners in the KarLag is demonstrated in Madrid. The event was arranged in the furtherance of the official visit of Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to Kazakhstan. During that visit, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev handed over the archival files on the 152 Spanish prisoners to the Head of the Spanish Government.

2015 - The first business aviation terminal of Astana International Airport was opened in Astana. The area is ​about three thousand square meters. The terminal building has a conference room, meeting rooms, 30 parking spaces. The business aviation terminal serves charter flights.

2018 - Kazakhstani athlete wins a gold medal at the World Para Judo Championship in Odivelas (Portugal). The highest honor medal was won by Olzhas Orazalyuly. The championship was attended by 267 judokas from 42 countries.