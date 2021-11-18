November 18. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of November.

NAMES

Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation and member of the Committee on Finance and Budget Malik KULSHAR was born in 1960 in West Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament on January 2021.

Kazakhstan's Greco-Roman wrestler, Honorary President of the Wrestling Federation of Kazakhstan, Honorary President of the Kazakhstan Handball Federation, member of the Bureau of the United World Wrestling, Honored Coach of the Republic of Kazakhstan Daulet TURLYKHANOV was born in 1963. He is a world champion (1989), world vice-champion (1993), European champion (1988), Asian champion (1995), Olympic silver (1988) and bronze (1992) medalist, eight-time champion of the USSR, two-time winner of the World Cup, winner of the Spartakiad of Peoples of the USSR (1991), and winner of the XII Asian Games (1994).

General Director of the Republican central headquarter of the professional rescue services, major general Vladimir BEKKER was born in 1965 in Semipalatinsk region. He is a graduate of the Almaty Higher Technical College of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the East Kazakhstan Regional University. He was the Chairman of the Emergency Situations Committee of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2016-2020. He took up his recent position in June 2021.

