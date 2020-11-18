Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 18. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 November 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of November.

NAMES

Kazakhstan's Greco-Roman wrestler, Honorary President of the Wrestling Federation of Kazakhstan, Honorary President of the Kazakhstan Handball Federation; member of the Bureau of the United World Wrestling, Honored Coach of the Republic of Kazakhstan Daulet TURLYKHANOV was born in 1963. He is a world champion (1989), world vice-champion (1993), European champion (1988), Asian champion (1995), Olympic silver (1988) and bronze (1992) medalist, eight-time champion of the USSR, two-time winner of the World Cup, winner of the Spartakiad of Peoples of the USSR (1991), and winner of the XII Asian Games (1994).

Public figure, major general Vladimir BEKKER was born in 1965 in Semipalatinsk region. He is a graduate of the Almaty Higher Technical College of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the East Kazakhstan Regional University. He was the Chairman of the Emergency Situations Committee of the Interior Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2016-2020 before retiring. He has been awarded the Order of Aibyn (the Order of Valor) Class II, anniversary medals, the medals «For Excellence in the Prevention of Emergency Situations», «Veteran of the Emergency Situations Bodies», badges «Excellent Worker of Fire Service» and «Honored Worker of the Emergency Situations Bodies».

Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstani Institute of Social Development «Rukhani Janghyru» Artur NIGMETOV was born in 1985. He is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan State University, the Moscow Political Research School, and SIPU International. He was appointed to his recent post in January 2020.
