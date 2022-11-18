November 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 18.

World Philosophy Dayis an international day proclaimed by UNESCO to be celebrated every 3rd Thursday of November.

1991 – At the initiative of then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev the Kazakh SSR Government’s decree on procedures for resettling ethnic Kazakhstan from abroad is adopted. Since 1991 over 1.5mln ethnic Kazakhs have returned to Kazakhstan.

1997 – During the visit of then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Washington D.C. the final agreement on production sharing of the Karashyganak oil and gas concentrate field is signed.

2013 – Astana Opera Theatre of Opera and Ballet stages Birzhan and Sara opera by composer Mukhan Tulebayev in the Turkish city of Samsun.

2014 – The first big encyclopedia Astronomy in the Kazakh language reflecting the stages of formation and development of Kazakh astronomy is issued.

2014 – Kazakhstani Timur Kulibayev and Serik Konakbayev are elected as AIBA Vice Presidents at the AIBA Congress in Jeju, South Korea.

2016 – The Kazakh capital – Astana – wins in the nomination for the City of the Future of the National Geographic Traveler Awards 2016 in Moscow.

2017 – The fire-fighting robot designed by Kazakhstani Ratmir Sartbayev and Anel Karimgali is recognized as one of the best projects in the category of creativity at the World Robot Olympiad 2017 in San Jose, Costa Rica.

2020 – The Hall of Ancient Art and Technology of the Great Steppe is opened at the National Museum of Kazakhstan.

2021 – General Ivan Panfilov room is opened at the Kazakh-British Technical University.