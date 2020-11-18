November 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 18.

EVENTS

1991 – Upon the initiative of First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev Kazakhstan launches a large-scale repatriation campaign. Since 1991, over 1 million ethnic Kazakhs have returned to Kazakhstan.

1997 - The final Production Sharing Agreement on the development of the Karachaganak oil and gas condensate field is signed in Washington, D.C. during the visit of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

1999 - One of the streets in Nur-Sultan (then Astana) is named after Koshke Kemengeruly (1896-1937), a Kazakh writer and journalist, teacher, and one of the outstanding figures of the Alash Movement.

1999 – A monument to Kazakh akyn Bukhar zhyrau is installed in Notakara settlement in Karaganda region.

2013 - Birzhan and Sara opera by Kazakh composer Mukan Tulebayev is staged in Samsun, Turkey.

2014 – A large encyclopedia Astronomy in the Kazakh language is published. It reflects the stages of the establishment and development of Kazakhstan's astronomy.

2014 - Two representatives of Kazakhstan Timur Kulibayev and Serik Konakbayev are elected as Vice Presidents of the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA) during the AIBA Congress in Jeju, the Republic of Korea.

2015 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev inks the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On Compulsory Social Health Insurance».

2016 - The capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan (then Astana), is recognized as the City of the Future at the National Geographic Traveler Awards contest in Moscow.

2017 - Kazakh schoolchildren successfully compete at the 2017 World Robot Olympiad in San Jose, Costa Rica. The firefighter robot designed by Ratmir Sartbayev and Anel Karimgali becomes one of the best creative projects at the competition.



