November 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Alzhanova Raushan
18 November 2019, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 18.

EVENTS

1997 - The final Production Sharing Agreement in developing the Karachaganak oil and gas condensate field was signed in Washington, D.C. during the visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

1999 - One of the streets in Astana was named after Koshke Kemengeruly (1896-1937), a Kazakh writer and journalist, teacher, and one of the outstanding figures of the Alash Movement.

2013 - «Birzhan and Sara» Opera by Kazakh composer Mukan Tulebayev was staged in Samsun, Turkey.

2014 - «Astronomy», a large encyclopedia in the Kazakh language, was published. It reflects the stages of the establishment and development of Kazakhstan's astronomy.

2014 - Two representatives of Kazakhstan, Timur Kulibayev and Serik Konakbayev, were elected as Vice Presidents of the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA) during the AIBA Congress in Jeju, the Republic of Korea.

2015 - The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, signs the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On Compulsory Social Health Insurance».

2016 - The capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, was recognized as the City of the Future at the National Geographic Traveler Awards contest in Moscow.

2017 - Kazakh schoolchildren successfully competed at the 2017 World Robot Olympiad in San Jose, Costa Rica. The firefighter robot designed by Ratmir Sartbayev and Anel Karimgali was one of the best creative projects at the competition.

