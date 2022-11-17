November 17. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the November 17.

NAMES

(1940-2018) is a Kazakh scholar-archeologist, corresponding member of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, honored worker of science and technology of Kazakhstan.

Born in Talgar city, Almaty region is a graduate of the Leningrad State University.

(1961) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7th convocation, member of the agrarian committee.

Born in Dzhambul region is a graduate of the Kazakh Agrarian Institute, Kazakh University of Railway Transport.

He took up his recent post in January 2021.

(1968) is the Deputy CEO at Kazakhstan Khalkyna Foundation.

Graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, Maastricht School of Management.

Has been serving since January 2022.

(1976) is the director of the State Archive of Astana.

Born in Karaganda city, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University.