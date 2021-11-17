Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 17. Today's Birthdays

17 November 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the November 17.

photo

Karl Baipakov (1940-2018) – a Kazakh scholar-archeologist, member-correspondent of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, honored worker of science and technology of Kazakhstan.

Born in Talgar city, Almaty region, he graduated from the Leningrad State University.

photo


Bekkali Torgayev (1961) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on agrarian issues.

Born in Dzhambulsk region, he graduated from the Kazakh Agrarian Institute, Kazakh University of Railway Transport.

He took up his recent post in January 2021.

photo


Meiram Bektembayev (1976) – director of the State Archive of the city of Nur-Sultan.

Born in Karaganda city, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University.


